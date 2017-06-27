Frontier League Names Otters’ Max Duval Pitcher of the Week

The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters right-handed pitcher Max Duval the Pitcher of the Week.

In earning the weekly award, Duval made two starts on the mound last week and went seven innings in both games. Last Tuesday, Duval took a no-hitter into the seventh against Gateway in the Otters 6-3 win over the Grizzlies. It was his fourth win of the season and he posted nine strikeouts.

Duval followed that performance up by throwing a complete-game in a seven-inning contest against Southern Illinois in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.