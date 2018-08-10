Home Indiana Evansville Front Row Seats for the Perseid Meteor Shower August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The arrival of the Perseid Meteor Shower will give the Evansville area quite the light show over the weekend.

Wesselman Wood’s Canoe Evansville is taking full advantage of the phenomenon. From 7:00PM to 10:30PMM on August 12th, they will offer a guided canoe trip on Hovey Lake.

The Perseids are a cloud of meteorites that hang behind the Swift-Tuttle comet. The meteorites are named after the constellation Perseus, which they call home. This shower comes into view once a year in August.

The shower will hit its peak around 9:30PM, so individuals on the lake will have a perfect view of the meteors as they streak across the sky.

Click here to register for the event or call 812-479-0771.

