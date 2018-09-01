Home Indiana Evansville Front Porch Fest Makes It’s Way Back To Town September 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Front Porch Fest is back in town.

This is the 3rd year Front Porch Fest has made it’s way back to Evansville. The Festival kicked off at 5 at Haynie’s Corner and runs until 11. The Front Porch Fest is a Festival where a variety of musicians play on their front porch. The family friendly event was free, and people could enjoy food, live music, and the architecture of Haynie’s Corner.

Amy Word, an Organizer for Front Porch Fest says ‘Its so simplistic in so many ways. It’s so quaint and its what people have done. I mean this house has been there since 1887. It’s what people have done for hundred of years, just sitting on their front porch, talking and playing with your neighbors, and sharing a little music.”

Some bands at Front Porch included Soul & String II, Soul N The Pocket, Larry Miller & Friends, and more. An after party for Front Porch Fest started at 8 at the Fountain with Future Thieves and the Cold Stares. The after party ends at 11 P.M.

Comments

comments