Front Porch Fest is back in town.

This is the third year Front Porch Fest has made its way back to Evansville.

The festival kicked off at five at Haynies Corner District.

The Front Porch Festival is a festival where a variety of musicians play on front porches throughout the neighborhood.

The family friendly event is free and some even say it’s the best party of the year.

Front Porch Fest Organizer Amy Word says, “It’s so simplistic in so many ways. It’s so quaint and it’s what people have done. I mean this house has been there since 1887. It’s what people have done for hundreds of years just sitting on their front porch, talking and playing with your neighbors, and sharing a little music.”

