A Front, A Low And The Weekend Ahead

Good Evening,

Despite this morning’s passing cold front, temperatures again topped out in the upper 80s throughout the Tri-State this afternoon. The one significant difference from yesterday? Lower dew points and less humidity. It certainly made for a more comfortable day.

I’m keeping my eye on another cold front however, that should supply the region with some scattered precipitation beginning late Thursday afternoon or early tomorrow evening. While the same front may trigger a few Severe Thunderstorms off across northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan, it’s only expected to fuel, at most, some scattered rainfall and a few thunderstorms as it passes overhead Thursday.

Once it passes, this secondary cold front is expected to deliver not only another dose of drier air, but also some cooler temperatures to the Ohio and Wabash Valleys by Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to only reach the upper 70s and low 80s as we wrap up the work week along with a nice northerly breeze and clear skies. Talk about a perfect way to start off the weekend.

It appears as though conditions will remain mainly clear and comfortable for our Saturday and for most of our Sunday, though the same cannot be said for our Sunday evening. Our next weather-maker will arrive that night in the form of a slow moving core of low pressure; accompanying said low will be another, more significant, round of scattered rainfall that may linger for parts of the Tri-State until early Tuesday morning. It looks like it’ll be a damp start to the next work week.

