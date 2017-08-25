Home Indiana Evansville Frog Follies Takes Over The Vanderburgh County 4H Center August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

More than 4,000 street rods from across the country will take over the Vanderburgh County 4H Center. This weekend is the annual Frog Follies event. Frog Follies is the nation’s largest pre-1949 car show, and is also one of the Midwest’s largest charity events.

A portion of the proceeds for this event is donated to area nonprofit organizations, including the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Admission is $5, but children under 12 get in for free. This event will run through Sunday, August 27th at 1 p.m.

In addition to the car show, there will be an arts & crafts fair, swap meet, celebrity frog races, and an easterseals half-pot drawing.

To view a complete schedule of events this weekend, visit Frog Follies Events.

For more information, visit www.frogfollies.org, or call 812-428-FROG.





Comments

comments