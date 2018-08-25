Frog Follies Participants Shares Message With Car

A portion of each admission from the 44th Annual Frog Follies is donated to local non-profits including those for children with disabilities. One family modified their vintage car to be more handicap accessible.

Kim and Herb Elam are some of the many who came out to showcase their vintage cars. Their 1947 Chevy Suburban was modified to support their 15 year-old quadriplegic granddaughter, Savannah.

“I just wanted to give her every opportunity that any other child should have,” says Kim Elam, Savannah’s grandmother. “We just couldn’t physically lift her anymore, break the wheelchair apart, we had to come up with something where she could stay in her seat and we could go with the rest of the group.”

As Savannah kept growing, more changes needed to be made to the cars until the unique idea came to mind.

“My husband and a couple other guys put their heads together and we’ve got the first bronze inter-van street rod that I know of,” says Elam.

The street rod was changed to include a ramp system, wheelchair safety locks, airbags, and new floor pads.

Doug Stief helped rebuild the car and says the four months of work was well worth it.

“It’s not something we ever think about just throwing together. We think about everybody’s safety and you know that’s a big deal to us,” says Stief. “Keeping everybody safe and keeping the kids involved.”

As for the smile on Savannah’s face, her family says is priceless.

“There’s really no explanation for the enjoyment it gives you and how you feel when you do have a handicap child and you find something she can do and enjoy and you can all do it together,” says Herb Elam, Savannah’s grandfather.

The Elam’s say they don’t expect to win any awards, but they want to make something clear.

“I want people to see that it is possible to take these children out. It is possible for them to enjoy a life just like everybody else. We just have to go at a little slower pace,” says Elam.

The Elam’s say they plan to continue going to more shows with their granddaughter in the future. Sunday is the last day for Frog Follies.

