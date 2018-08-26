Home Indiana Evansville Frog Follies Participant Learns About His Classic Car August 26th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Evansville, Indiana

After a long weekend, the owners of Street Rods cleared out of the 4h Fair Grounds.

The three day Frog Follies event finalized another year with closing ceremonies including the naming of contest winners.

But before it all ended, Gerald Strange, the owner of a 1936 Ford Model Y, was able to learned something special about his classic car.

“Yesterday afternoon as we were going back to the car, there were a couple of guys that pulled up in the golf cart… and they were looking at it and I said that’s a 1936 Ford Model Y. They said yes we know. I said how do you know that? They said it’s got an Iron Duke Motor in it don’t it? I said yeah. They said this car used to belong to their father,” says Strange.

Strange had bought the car three years ago in Myrtle Beach Florida.

