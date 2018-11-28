From Frigid to Mild…Rain Chances Increase

It was a frigid start to Wednesday, we saw our coldest morning in Evansville since February 5th! Temperatures were in the TEENS across the entire region. Even saw a few wind chills in the SINGLE digits. One good thing is winds weren’t very strong otherwise we would of had wind chills in the subzero range.

Expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 30s this afternoon, so if there is a positive it’s that temperatures are some 10 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day and evening. Conditions are looking good for tonight’s tree lighting in Evansville.

With southeast winds and clouds overnight temperatures won’t plunge, looking at the low 30s. Thursday will feature cloudy conditions with scattered showers developing, milder with highs around 50s.

More showers will overspread the region through Friday as a system passes to our south. Temperatures rising into the 60s. It’s Friday night – Saturday morning where we could see heavier, steadier rainfall and even a few thunderstorms as an area of low pressure tracks west of the Tri-State. We could see anywhere from 1-2″ of rain by Saturday afternoon, temperatures rise into the upper 60s ahead of a cold front, even a few 70s are possible across southern portions of the region.

Sunday looks drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Colder air may arrive back into the region next week and we could even see a wintry mix to snow by next Tuesday as temperatures return below average for much of next week.

