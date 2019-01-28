Friends of Man Shot on Frisse Avenue Wants the Community to Speak Up

Evansville Police are still looking for the killer of 25 year-old Delvin Mitchell.

His friends, and family say they are at a loss over this senseless act.

“It’s a lot of heartbreak going on with the family as far as being together and everything, because everyone has their own memories of him,” says the Mitchell’s family friend Enzio Compton.

The 25 year-old Milwaukee native was found dead in his car on South Frisse Avenue last Friday. Few details are available as to the circumstances leading up to his death, and who pulled the trigger. Mitchell’s family and friends are missing who they’re calling an upbeat, spirited, family oriented man.

“The love, the positive vibe, just the motivation that he would put behind someone that someone wouldn’t see in them self, but he could see it in them,” says the Mitchell’s family friend Enzio Compton.

Mitchell’s Facebook statuses in the days leading up to the shooting show a different vibe than what his family and friends were used to.

“Nobody knows anything, and police don’t know anything. So it’s just really on the community to step up, and speak on it just to stop this kind of thing because it happens too much here in Evansville,” says Compton.

The founder of Evansville’s Mothers Against Senseless Killings who recently lost a son herself, says local organizations are working to figure out the heart of the issue when it comes to gun violence in Evansville.

“These kids they have families of their own, but they also have that like you said… my kids, and other kids that I know that they have reached out to and called brothers and sister. So they have formed their own families, and they have lost two I know within the last two months and its hit them hard,” says Mariama Wilson.

“There is really no closure to the family or anything like that but all I can say is I don’t want the community to look at it like he is just a bad person or anything like that. Any wrong doings or anything like that, that wasn’t him. That’s a family type guy,” says Compton.

Though information is limited right now, police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

Comments

comments