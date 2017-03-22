Home Indiana Friends and Family Mourn Death in Pike County March 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

14-year-old Caleb Poehlein died yesterday in an ATV crash in Pike County.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, something that could have saved his life.

When friend of Poehlein, Caleb Bolin, was asked if he wears a helmet, Bolin said, “Not really. I’ve been told to wear a helmet, but I never really listened, but I regret it now.”

When asked if he was going to change this, he replied, “Yeah, I plan on it.”

A new bill has surfaced in an effort to save lives.

Indiana Conservation officers are saying this is the second fatal ATV accident in Indiana for 2017.

