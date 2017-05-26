Home Kentucky Friends and Family Gather to Honor Nicki Hayden May 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Hundreds of people came to the River Park Center for a tribute to Owensboro native Nickey Hayden.

Hayden, an Owensboro native and MotoGP racer, died Monday five days after he was hit by a car in Italy.

He was training on his bike on the Rimini Coast. Hayden suffered serious head trauma from the crash. At Friday night’s tribute 69 balloons were released to honor Hayden’s life.

Owensboro’s Army Strong an internationally re-owned motor sports announcer talked about Hayden’s accomplishments.

Those we talked to tonight shared fond memories of a hometown hero.

The family of Hayden is still trying to work to bring his body from Italy back to Owensboro.

Comments

comments