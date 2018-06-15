Friendly Deer Greets Mt. Carmel Residents

A Mt. Carmel grocery store had a special visitor last night that greeted customers as they came up to shop.

A deer was just hanging around outside the Beuhler’s Buy Low in Mt. Carmel.

Customers and workers were taking pictures and videos, and the deer even let people come up and pet her.

Some customers went inside to buy food for the visitor, but everyone was surprised by the special guest.

The deer has been spotted before around town, mainly on Oak Street.





