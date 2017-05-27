Friedman Park Opens in Newburgh

A new $5.5 million dollar park is open in Newburgh. Warrick County Trails officials boast Freidman Park’s 180 acres, near Victoria National Golf Club.

The park opened for the first time to the public after the annual Run Victoria 5K-10K Saturday morning. County leadership hopes the park will be able to secure major events in the future.

Steve Roelle says, “I’m with the Warrick Trails and our goal, we’re a volunteer group, putting 30 miles of new trails and shared roadways into Warrick County and we’re having our event, Run Victoria on day one of the park here.”

Oliver Smith says, “I think it was perfect weather, it wasn’t hot and it was early. The air was easy to breathe in.”

Run Victoria featured a 10K option this year, taking runners to the front 9 and new holes.

