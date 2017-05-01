Friday-Sunday Severe Weather & Rainfall Report Summary

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTS & RAINFALL TOTALS FOR FRIDAY-SUNDAY NIGHT…………..

Training Supercells…..Then Line/Bow……….Then Squall Line……Then Area of Rain with a Few Line Segments of Storms, Then Narrow Squall Line……….

The difference in rainfall is incredible & made for one painstaking forecast! It varied from 0 to 8.99″. Two bands of very heavy rainfall occurred: one in the northwestern areas & one in the heart of the Tri-State.

There are reports of farmers still planting corn & soybeans today in Muhlenberg & Hopkins counties, despite the significant flooding in areas farther north!

Only tornado reported so far was in Lawrence County near Sumner. However, I am still awfully curious about that very remote area near Shawneetown to Uniontown & over the bottoms of far northeastern Union to far northwestern Henderson County. I might just head out there to look at some tree tops to see if we had a brief touchdown. Only issue is the lack of roads & remoteness of it & the flooding underway.

Only reported/observed damage in Vanderburgh County was a minor. A section of residential fence blown out with a large Pecan tree snapped near the base nearby to the northeast & a few limbs down in the same area right off Old State Road & East Hillsdale Road. This was in the general location of where 2″ diameter hail (larger than golfball size) fell early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. McCutchville is immediately to the east. Zero minor wind damage was observed in McCutchanville, however.

1 mile southeast of the location of minor wind damage, hail up to 1.50″ in diameter was measured.

15 deaths have been reported from tornadoes & flooding in the central & southern U.S. from this storm system, so far.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



