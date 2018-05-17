We have some really great Friday nights, how can they possibly get more epic?

With Friday Night Live!

Head to Madisonville once a month during the summer for a free concert series, grab some great food, sip in the beer garden, and let the kids loose in the kids zone.

The City Park Series is located at 745 City Park Avenue in Madisonville.

May 18th will feature the Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Dalton’s Burning , and the next City Park Show is August 17th with the Commodores Experience, featuring Thomas McClary with special guest Factor Primo!

For the Downtown Series, June 22nd will be O Town with special guests Ryan Cabrera and One Tree Hill’s Tyler.

July 20th is Colter Wall with special guest Andy Brasher.

And the final free concert will be September 7th featuring Dylan Scott with special guest the Cameron Tabor band.

It’s a big summer full of killer free shows, courtesy of Madisonville, Kentucky.

Here’s hoping that your summer Friday nights are epic.





