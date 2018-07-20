Home Kentucky Friday Night Live in Downtown Madisonville July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Friday Night Live is happening this weekend in the downtown area of Madisonsville, Kentucky. The event begins at 6:00PM with the concert starting at 7:00PM.

The headliner of the event is Americana/Folk artist Colter Wall, with special guest Andy Brasher. Annabell Whitedge will be the first act on the west end stage on West Center Street near the railroad tracks.

Aside from music, the Dixie Flyers ‘Drive-In’ Motorcycle Show will take place on the West End Stage. Also featured is the Kidz Zone with face painting, live characters, inflatables, and more, as well as vendors and a beer garden.

“We are getting excited for this weekend’s event,” said Mayor David Jackson. “Between the four musical acts, we have 4 different genres of music, so we hope there’s something for everyone! We’ve had great crowds and a great response at the past two Friday Night Lives, and expect the same for this weekend.”

The threat of bad weather is looming though, and the City of Madisonville is prepared to make the event happen rain or shine. They have said if heavy rain or thunderstorms occur, the event will be cancelled.

“We have purchased rain insurance for every event to make sure the taxpayer dollars do not go to waste,” said Crick. “Unfortunately, due to the artists’ schedules and contract requirements, we won’t be able to reschedule the exact event, but we will be able to use those dollars at future events.”

The City of Madisonville Facebook page will provide updates on the status of the even, and can be viewed by clicking here.

