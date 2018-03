Home Indiana Friday Night Barn Fire In Posey County March 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

A barn is destroyed in a late night fire near Poseyville.

The fire broke out in the 3700 block of State Road 68 around 10:00. There are no reports of injuries, and there is no word of what may have started the blaze.

Crews from throughout Northern Posey County were called in to put out the fire.

Warren Korff
News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

