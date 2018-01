Home Kentucky Friday After Five to Return to Owensboro January 15th, 2018 Bri Williams Kentucky, Owensboro

Friday After Five is returning to the Owensboro Riverfront for its 22TH season. The summer long festival will host its first event on May 18TH.

Right now organizers are busy planning this summers events and if you want to get involved you can. They’re looking for volunteers, producers, vendors and even performers.

If you’d like more information email FA5@FridayAfter5.com

