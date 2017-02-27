Friday Fire At Vuteq Plant Ruled ‘Undetermined’

The fire that broke out at the Vuteq Plant in Gibson County Friday has been ruled undetermined. That determination was made after investigators examined the fire damage at the building. Investigators say the fire started outside the building Friday afternoon, where there were several plastic storage containers lined up. The flames quickly spread to some nearby trailers.

And thanks to the heavy winds in the area the fire spread to the building. The staff was evacuated shortly after the fire broke out, but no one was hurt. There was smoke, heat and water damage, but investigators say the fire damage is minimal.

