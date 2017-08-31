Home Kentucky Friday After 5 to Host Events Indoors Due to Bad Weather August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Because of the rain expected in the area Friday, Friday After 5 is moving indoors this week. It’s the season finale, as organizers say goodbye to the “Summer of Love” with a night full of free fun.

Events get started with the outrageous party show band. At 6:30 p.m., the Mainstream Kids Event gets underway inside the Owensboro Convention Center.

The 7th annual “East Bridge Arts and Music Festival” at the Kroger Street Fair has been canceled for Friday. It will continue Saturday at their regular scheduled times.

