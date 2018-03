Home Indiana Evansville Fresh Thyme Partners With Instacart For Home Delivery Service March 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has launched a new delivery service in partnership with Instacart. Shoppers in Evansville and Newburgh can order online or through the Instacart mobile app and have groceries delivered to their door.

First-time customers will get $20 off their first order of $35 or more with a special promo code.

For details visit, Fresh Thyme Market or visit Instacart.

Comments

comments