Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is officially opened in Evansville. The first 250 shoppers at the grand opening received a free bag of groceries.

The new store is a rapidly growing Midwest specialty retailer focused on healthy and organic products and groceries.

The store is located off North Burkhardt Road.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market offers a new healthy, fresh, and organic way to grocery shop in Evansville.





