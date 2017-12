Evansville’s newest grocery store is hosting a job fair before its grand opening.

Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market is looking for several employees to fill its staff.

Full time and part time positions are available in all of their departments.

The job fair will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the market just off of Burkhardt Road.

To apply for a position, click here.

