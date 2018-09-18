Home Indiana French Lick Resort Plans to Expand September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

New guestrooms and a sports bar are the two new additions coming to French Lick Resort.

French Lick Resort is launching construction on a $17 million project that will add 56 guestrooms and a new sports bar, with both being erected in the vicinity of the Event Center and French Lick Casino.

“Both the new guestrooms and sports bar will be great additions to an area of the resort that has seen some incredible growth in recent years,” said Adina Cloud, the resort’s Director of Sales. “Our volume of Event Center business increases every year. Now, those guests will be able to access these new venues easily since both will be a short walk from the Event Center. These are also two products that will give our guests more choices as they complement our existing line of guestrooms and restaurants.”

The additional rooms will supplement the existing 686 guestrooms at French Lick Resort’s two historic hotels, bringing the resort’s overall capacity to 742 rooms.

The room additions and sports bar are expected to spur even more growth when it comes to the local workforce. The resort plants to hire more than 100 new associates to staff not only the new facilities, but the resort as a whole with the expected increase of guests looking for things to do all across the property.

The first phases of construction are underway, with both the six-story guestroom addition and sports bar set for completion in the fall of 2019.

