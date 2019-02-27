Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Morning

Good Evening,

59°. We hit 59° on Wednesday afternoon; fifty-nine degrees! It was simply gorgeous earlier this afternoon; mostly cloudy skies, a light southerly wind – it felt like spring through out the Tri-State. Some of us even reached the mid to upper 60s. Fast forward six or so hours and our northwesterly winds are dropping wind chill values into the upper 20s at times!

Longing for this afternoon’s gorgeous weather won’t change the present however and so we have to live with the hand we’re dealt; we’ve been dealt a cold one. Temperatures are expected to remain not only just below average through the remainder of our extended forecast, but nearly 30° colder-than-average early next week!

Our next taste of winter weather (outside of our chill conditions) will arrive early Thursday morning in the form of periodic freezing rainfall. Morning lows will dip toward or just below the freezing mark early Thursday leading to that potential minor accumulations of ice. While the National Weather Service has yet to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for any of our counties, the possibility of a slick morning commute remains.

The mercury will gradually fall through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. After seeing 59° in Evansville Wednesday afternoon, we’ll dip to 10° by early Sunday morning. the significant drop in temperature isn’t the only reason Sunday may end up being significant; preliminary model data suggests we could see our next winter weather event as early as Sunday afternoon.

A core of low pressure passing to our south may pull enough moisture northward from the Gulf into the Ohio Valley – sub freezing temperatures both at the surface and aloft will interact with the ample amount of Gulf moisture and generate accumulating snowfall, or so the current models say. We’ll continue to watch the situation closely over the coming days.

