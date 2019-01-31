Freezing Rain, Icy Roads and Quite the Turnaround

Good Afternoon,

At midnight this morning it was 6° in Evansville. Since then, we’ve been on a gradual rise in temperature – however, by no means does that mean we’re warm. Our Afternoon highs peaking in the mid to low 20s remain around 20° below the average for this time of the year, but it’s a start. A start to a drastic surge in temperatures that will leave us with a near 60° turnaround in as little as four and a half days! There is unfortunately, one catch and it will come in the form of freezing rain.

I’m tracking an inbound core of low pressure and associated warm front that in part is expected to dump an additional 2″ to 4″ of snow across parts of Central Illinois and Indiana, but more importantly give way to a potentially icy morning commute for those of us in the Tri-State. The crux of our forecast is that aforementioned warm front; as it moves in, it will warm the upper levels of the atmosphere first, leaving temperatures at the surface at or below freezing mark up until late Friday morning.

The latest model data indicates that the first of the wintry precipitation (initially snowfall) will reach our northernmost counties between 8:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. before pushing southeastward and expanding across the entirety of the Tri-State. Due to the warmer air mass aloft, after a brief period of snowfall, the precipitation will shift over to a rainfall event.

Unfortunately, any rain that falls across our region before road temperatures climb above the freezing mark, will instantly freeze when they reach the surface. As a result, the National Weather Surface has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entirety of the Tri-State scheduled for 9:00 P.M. CT this evening through 9:00 A.M. CT tomorrow morning.

While initial snowfall totals will only amount to 0.1″ to 0.5″ north of the Ohio, the latest model data indicates that we could see anywhere between 0.01″ and 0.03″ of ice north of the Ohio River, while our Kentuckian counties could receive as much as 0.07″ of ice by the time that Advisory expires tomorrow morning!

Obviously, this winter weather event will impact our Friday morning commute, so plan accordingly and be sure to keep up to date on the latest school closings and delays here. The good news here is that by tomorrow afternoon temperatures will have soared to their highest heights in four days! Gone will be the single digits – say hello to the 50s and 60s! We’ll hit 65° by Monday afternoon; that’s 6° to 65° in four and a half days.

