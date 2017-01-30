Home Indiana Freezin’ for a Reason for the Annual Polar Plunge in Boonville January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Tri-state community is plunging for a good cause. If you think it’s cold just standing outside, there are some Special Olympics supporters who will be jumping into ice cold waters for the annual Polar Plunge. This event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th in Boonville at Scales Lake Park.

Registration will be held at Boonville High School between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Participants will plunge at 12 p.m. Each person must raise at least $75 and all funds will benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Students must raise at least $50 to plunge. Plungers and Spectators will not be able to park at Scales Lake. There will be a shuttle from Boonville High School to the lake.

If anyone cannot make the Boonville Plunge, they can go the Petersburg Plunge Saturday, February 25th.

The Polar Plunge has raised more than $3 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events. More than 3,000 people are expected to take the plunge this year across the Hoosier state.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit Polar Plunge Indiana.





