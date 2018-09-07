Home Indiana Freedom Walk with Team Red White Blue September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Team Red White Blue will be holding their 9/11 Freedom Walk on September 9th.

Beginning on the Veterans Memorial in Huntingburg, they will walk 11 miles up U.S. 231 to Jasper where they will end at the Memorial Bridge next to Los Brazos.

Founded in 2014, the group making the journey has more than 300 members. Official name of the team is Team RWB/Ferdinand. Around 150 people are expected to attend this year’s walk, more than twice as many as last year.

The route will go north on US 231, right at West 100 South and left on South Newton St to arrive at the Bridge, and is expected to take 4 to 4 1/2 hours to complete.

Along with Team RWB will be members of five area fire departments, as well as members of police department and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

The event begins at 7:30PM and is free and open to everyone.

