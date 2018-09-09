Freedom Walk To Honor 9/11 Victims

A community is coming together to pay tribute to those who died on September 11th. Dubois County veteran group Team Red, White, and Blue walked an 11-mile trek starting in Huntingburg and ended at the Memorial Bridge in Jasper.

“9/11 affected everyone a little different,” says Josh Lange, Team Red, White, and Blue chapter captain. “We have two gold star families in Dubois County affected by 9/11 and we also have some people from Tell City and other areas that were perished from 9/11.”

Team Red, White, and Blue is making it their goal to honor the lives lost 17 years ago.

“It gets very emotional, especially when you see the firemen come through with all the flags,” says Lange. “It gets to a lot of people knowing that there’s that many people out there that pay their respects.”

Free and open to the public, the group consisted of area firefighters, 911 dispatchers, police, and many others. Some say 9/11 is a day they will never forget.

“It shows we still have a large contingency of people that can still think back on that day and remember where they were, what they were doing exactly when it happened,” says Josh Dooley, Jasper Assistant Fire Chief. “And as tragic as the event was, it still seems like it was yesterday. It’s important for everyone to remember and never forget.”

And although the walk commemorates the anniversary of the attacks and honors the victims, it’s also a thank you for those who serve.

“Soldiers have tough times, 911 dispatchers have tough times with calls you hear. Firefighters, if you lose somebody in a fire,” says Denise Berger, Freedom Walk participant. “Thanks isn’t something you get in those jobs very often.”

“I think it’s important to thank the firemen, the police departments, the military, everybody on the airplanes, and everything that sacrificed their life for our Freedom so this is just a small way for us to say thank you to them,” says Lange.

It’s part of Team RWB’s mission to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. This was the third year for the 9/11 Freedom Walk. Team Red, White, and Blue Jasper/Ferninand has more than 300 members.

