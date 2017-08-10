Freedom Sweep Otters at Home

The Evansville are on a six-game losing streak at home coming off a 3-0 loss Thursday. A highlight of the night for the Otters was a diving catch by Brandon Soat, which can be seen in the video below.

Chris Nunn, who shined in his debut with the Otters Wednesday, was not on the mound. Some of his pitches clocked at 97 miles per hour.

The Otters begin a three-game series with the Southern Illinois Miners at Bosse Field, starting Friday. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Catch highlights and more on 44News at 9 and 10.



JoJo Gentry



