Freedom From Religion Foundation Calls Attention To Team Prayer

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is calling attention to Indiana public high school football coaches praying with students, saying it’s violating their First Amendment rights in the process.

A concerned community member in the South Gibson School Corporation contacted FFRF to report that high school personnel prayed with student athletes following a football game at Gibson Southern High School.

A photograph posted on social media shows coaching staff for both teams, as well as other adults, bowing their heads in prayer and placing their hands on students, along with the caption, “This is how two of the best football programs in southern Indiana complete a game … the power of prayer — at Gibson County, Indiana.”

The Supreme Court has continually struck down school-sponsored prayer because it constitutes a government endorsement of religion.

Right now, Gibson Southern School Corporation administrators say they’re reviewing the letter.

If you’d like to see the full press release, you can click here.

