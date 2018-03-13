Freedom Climber Offers Fun New Way To Work Out

There’s a fun, new way to work out your whole body and it’s for everyone. Ackerman Chiropractic and Fitness Center takes rock climbing to the next level with a new rotating rock wall. The Freedom Climber helps you work out your core, legs, arms, and shoulders.

There are certain levels of resistance and speeds for the rotating rock wall, depending on your fitness level.

The Freedom Climber is the only one of its kind within a 300-mile radius with the closest at Tennessee Tech.

Ackerman Chiropractic and Fitness Center is located in Wadesville.

