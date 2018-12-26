Free Yellow Cab Rides on New Year’s Eve

Logan’s Promise is making sure everyone has a safe option to get home through the new year. Logan’s Promise is teaming up with River City Yellow Cab to provide free rides home through January 1st.

Logan’s Promise urges drivers to have a plan if they choose to drink and not get behind the wheel.

The organization honors late Reitz football player Logan Brown who was killed in a head-on crash by a drunk driver in March of 2015.

With New Year’s Eve coming up those behind Logan’s Promise encourage everyone to take advantage of the safe option.

Charles Brown says, “The goal is just to keep people off the street and allow people to make good choices and those people that are out on the streets to have a safe path home.”

The service is for residents of Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick and Gibson Counties.

To use the service all you have to do is call Yellow Cab and ask for a ride or use the Nextaxi app.

