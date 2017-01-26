Home Kentucky Henderson Free Tax Preparations Set to Begin in Henderson Saturday January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Free tax preparations will begin Saturday at the Housing Authority in Henderson. Saturday hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is extending its afternoon hours during the week. The tax preparation location, 111 S. Adams Street, is open Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents should bring the following paperwork to file taxes:

– Proof of identification (photo ID)

– Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

– Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

– statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

– Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

– All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements

– Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

– A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

– Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

– Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax ID number

– Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Comments

comments