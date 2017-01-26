Free Tax Preparations Set to Begin in Henderson Saturday
Free tax preparations will begin Saturday at the Housing Authority in Henderson. Saturday hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is extending its afternoon hours during the week. The tax preparation location, 111 S. Adams Street, is open Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents should bring the following paperwork to file taxes:
– Proof of identification (photo ID)
– Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
– Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
– statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
– Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
– All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements
– Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
– A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
– Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
– Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax ID number
– Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements