44News | Evansville, IN

Free Tax Preparations Set to Begin in Henderson Saturday

Free Tax Preparations Set to Begin in Henderson Saturday

January 26th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Free tax preparations will begin Saturday at the Housing Authority in Henderson. Saturday hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is extending its afternoon hours during the week. The tax preparation location, 111 S. Adams Street, is open Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents should bring the following paperwork to file taxes:
– Proof of identification (photo ID)
– Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
– Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
– statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
– Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
– All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements
– Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
– A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
– Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
– Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax ID number
– Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.