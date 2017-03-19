Free Tax Preparation at Evansville’s Red Bank Library Monday

With one month to go until the tax deadline, the Evansville Public Library is helping people file their taxes.

AARP’s Tax Aides are providing free tax preparation help for low and moderate income families.

The events are taking place at several area libraries. Many of the people seeking help say they simply can’t afford to hire a professional.

Professionals will be available to help residents again Monday at Evansville’s Red Bank Library from 9:30AM to 12:30PM.

