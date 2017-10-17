44News | Evansville, IN

Free Supply of Narcan Kits Offered to Daviess County Health Department

October 17th, 2017 Indiana

The Daviess County Health Department has been given a supply of free overdose rescue kits. According to 44News media partner the Washington Times-Herald, the Indiana State Department of Health recently gave out the free narcan kits to the county.

The free kits mean residents can now play a role in preventing deadly opioid overdoses.

Officials in Daviess County say their overdose rates are very low, and this help them keep those numbers down.

