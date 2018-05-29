Free Summer Lunches at EVSC Schools

EVSC is offering free summer lunches for kids in the community.

More than 16,000 students eat lunches every day in the EVSC, and now those students and their families have the option of eating breakfast/and or lunch throughout the summer at nine EVSC schools.

Lunches will be free to those 18 and younger and only $3 for people over 18. Breakfast is free for individuals 18 and younger as well, and only $1.80 for adults.

These summer lunches are made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture Sumer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Below are the locations, dates, and times for the summer lunch program.

Caze Elementary School

June 4 – June 29

10:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Hall Community School

June 4 – June 29

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evans School

June 4 – June 29

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Glenwood Leadership Academy

June 4 – June 29

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln School

Breakfast & Lunch

Lunch Only

June 4 – June 29

July 2 – July 27 (closed July 4)

9:15 – 10:00 a.m.

11:30 – 1 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lodge Community School

June 4 – June 29

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McGary Middle School

Breakfast & Lunch

June 4 – June 29

9 – 9:30 a.m.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Tekoppel Elementary School

June 4 – June 29

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Vogel Elementary School

Breakfast & Lunch

May 29 – July 27 (closed May 28 & July 4)

8:15 – 8:30 a.m.

11:15 – 11:30 p.m.

Comments

comments