Free Summer Lunches at EVSC Schools
EVSC is offering free summer lunches for kids in the community.
More than 16,000 students eat lunches every day in the EVSC, and now those students and their families have the option of eating breakfast/and or lunch throughout the summer at nine EVSC schools.
Lunches will be free to those 18 and younger and only $3 for people over 18. Breakfast is free for individuals 18 and younger as well, and only $1.80 for adults.
These summer lunches are made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture Sumer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Below are the locations, dates, and times for the summer lunch program.
Caze Elementary School
June 4 – June 29
10:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cedar Hall Community School
June 4 – June 29
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Evans School
June 4 – June 29
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Glenwood Leadership Academy
June 4 – June 29
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Lincoln School
Breakfast & Lunch
Lunch Only
June 4 – June 29
July 2 – July 27 (closed July 4)
9:15 – 10:00 a.m.
11:30 – 1 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lodge Community School
June 4 – June 29
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
McGary Middle School
Breakfast & Lunch
June 4 – June 29
9 – 9:30 a.m.
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Tekoppel Elementary School
June 4 – June 29
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Vogel Elementary School
Breakfast & Lunch
May 29 – July 27 (closed May 28 & July 4)
8:15 – 8:30 a.m.
11:15 – 11:30 p.m.