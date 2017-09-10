Home Indiana Evansville Free Skate Day at Skate World in Evansville September 10th, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana

Today, Skate World in Evansville opened up the rink, for a free skate day complete with free skate rental for anyone under 18.

The mission for today’s event, simply give kids something to do, that doesn’t cost any money but gives them a way to meet some new friends and have a good time.

Save the Ville, Jesha Sumbry says, “I was just pretty much paying to have kids come out and skate for free because really kids have nothing to do nowadays. So I’m just trying to inspire others, to have other events like this.”

Jesha hopes other groups and organizations in the tri-state will do the same thing and offer free activities for kids on the weekends.

