Home Indiana Evansville Free Service Offers Rides To and From Polling Places September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Dave’s Taxi Service is working with Indivisible Evansville to take individuals to polling places free of charge.

The service will take people to polling places, wait for them to vote, and take them back home for free.

This includes early voting as well as voting election day.

Individuals interested in a free ride to the polls can set up a date and time by calling (812) 205-8662 or (812) 454-9629.

Comments

comments