Home Indiana Evansville Free School Physicals to be Offered to EVSC Students July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Free school physicals will be offered to EVSC students next month. The physicals will be offered on Saturday, August 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free school physicals, sports physicals, and immunizations for uninsured and underinsured students going into kindergarten and 6th and 9th grades.

Students from Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties are eligible for these free physicals.

Parents/Guardians must bring their child’s immunization records.

You must make an appointment by calling 812-435-8343.

Comments

comments