Free Pumpkins at Evansville Farmers Market

The downtown Evansville Farmers Market is giving attendees a chance to pick a free pumpkin.

These pumpkins were donated to the Farmers Market by Larkins Farm.

These freebies are available both today and next Friday, and one adult per family can receive a pumpkin.

The girl scouts will also be at the Farmers Market to help children who want to decorate their pumpkins.

September 28th will be the final day of the Farmers Market, which runs from 8:00AM to 1:00PM.

