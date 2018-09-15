Home Indiana Evansville When And Where To Get Free Pumpkins In Downtown, Evansville September 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Larkins Farm will be giving away Pumpkins at the Downtown Evansville Farmers Market this Friday, September 21.

The Market, sponsored by Vanderburgh County Farm Bureau, will be open only 2 more Fridays for the 2018 Season, this Friday, September 21, and Friday, September 28. Local Produce is still available, plus Fresh Flowers, homemade fudge, cinnamon rolls,fresh baked breads, cookies, cupcakes, honey, fresh meats, loomed rugs, exquisite hand created jewelry, fresh picked apples, goat milk soaps and lotions. Enjoy lunch or take home BBQ pork shops, chicken, ribs , Chinese meals or pizza.

Live entertainment by JR Boyette from Nashville will be from 11 AM to 1 PM. The Market is located at 3rd, 4th and Bond Streets, next to the Lloyd Expressway, and is open from 8 AM to 1 PM

