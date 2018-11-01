Free Public Transit Rides to the Polls For Midterms

The Midterm Election is less than a week away and several transit services are offering free rides to the polls.

In collaboration with the Go Vote campaign, the cities of Owensboro and Henderson are waiving public transportation fees on Tuesday. Rides mass transit in southern Illinois is offering free transportation to polling locations along their route.

Also, Dave’s Taxi Service in Evansville is partnering with Indivisible Evansville to offer free taxi rides.

Click here for more information about these services.

Comments

comments