Free Prostate Screenings Offered by St. Vincent Urology

St. Vincent Urology will be offering a free prostate screening to residents of Warrick County later this month.

Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men and the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. Through annual prostate exams, you can increase your chance of surviving prostate cancer.

On September 26th, free cancer screening for men ages 50 and up will be taking place from 12:30PM to 3:30PM at St. Vincent Epworth Crossing located at 100 St. Mary’s Epworth Crossing, Newburgh.

Men under the age of 50 with a family history of prostate cancer are also eligible for this screening.

According to doctors and researchers, below are some common risk factors for prostate cancer:

Race: studies show that African American men are approximately 70 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer in their lifetime than Caucasian or Hispanic men

Age: the risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age. While only one in 10,000 men under the age of 40 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, one in 15 men in their 60s will be diagnosed with the disease

Family history: men with an immediate blood relative, such as a father or brother, who has or had prostate cancer are twice as likely to develop the disease. If there is another family member diagnosed with the disease, the chances of getting prostate cancer increases.

Lifestyle: a diet high in saturated fat, as well as obesity, increases the risk of prostate cancer.

Individuals who are interested in getting tested can schedule an appointment by calling 812-469-8121.

