Free Plant Tours At Toyota Begin Saturday

Toyota Visitor’s Center and free plant tours begin this weekend.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana’s Visitors Center will open Saturday, January 14th along with its regular free plant tours.

Tours are Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CT.

Seating is limited so people are asked to make reservations online by visiting Toyota Indiana or calling (888) 696-8211 to schedule a tour.

Guests will experience interactive multimedia exhibits along with visitors riding a tram through the plant to see body welding and assembly processes. There are also tours available in the evenings on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

