Free Otters Tickets For 44News Day At Bosse Field August 6th, 2018 44News Evansville, Indiana

Sunday, August 12th is 44News Day with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field!

Want a free ticket for the game? We’ve got you covered! Our 44News team will be outside the main gate before the game. The first 1,000 fans to stop by and say hello to our crew will each receive a free ticket for entry into Sunday’s game against the Florence Freedom.

Don’t miss out… our free tickets are first-come, first-served. First pitch is at 2:05pm.

Come on out to historic Bosse Field for a great day of family fun with 44News and the Evansville Otters!

