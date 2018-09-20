Home Indiana Free Naloxone Services Offered by Indiana University September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana University is offering free naloxone kits and training to the public as a way to treat overdoses.

The Indiana University Responding to the Addictions Crisis Grand Challenge initiative, in partnership with IU Health, Overdose Lifeline Inc., the Indianapolis Public Library and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will host these events across Indianapolis on September 28th.

Often referred to as Narcan, naloxone is a drug used to treat opioid overdose. Fast-acting and easy to administer, it can save the lives of those who have overdosed on prescription opioids or illegal drugs like heroin.

The event at IUPUI’s Hine Hall will feature an interactive discussion with key stakeholders followed by naloxone training and distribution. Simultaneously, naloxone training and distribution will be offered at four Indianapolis Public Library branches across the city, some in areas particularly hard hit by overdose-related calls to emergency medical services.

Free intranasal naloxone kits will be distributed to the first 1,000 attendees who complete the training.

Below is the schedule for event on September 28th:

7:30AM to 8:00AM: Continental breakfast and welcome table.

8:00AM to 9:00AM: Panel discussion featuring Dr. Jennifer Walthall, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration; Justin Phillips, executive director of Overdose Lifeline Inc.; and Brandon George, executive director of Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition.

9:00AM and 10:00AM: Trainings sessions

The event will be held at IUPUI: Hine Hall, 875 West North Street in Indianapolis.

