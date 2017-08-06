44News | Evansville, IN

Free Mets Rides Offered

Free Mets Rides Offered

August 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week, the city of Evansville offered free rides on the Mets system and today it was another free day for one of the Mets services.

The city wants to promote public transportation so they’re offering several events, to get people to hop on bard, completely free.

Today, the Mets offered free, fixed route, mobility and connection service from 6:15 AM until 6:15 PM.

If you missed out on today’s free rides, it’s happening again Sunday, September 3RD.

Routes include: Howell to Mary, Stringtown to First, Lincoln Avenue, Covert to Riverside and East Connection bus routes.

 

Bri Williams

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.