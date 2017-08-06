Free Mets Rides Offered

Last week, the city of Evansville offered free rides on the Mets system and today it was another free day for one of the Mets services.

The city wants to promote public transportation so they’re offering several events, to get people to hop on bard, completely free.

Today, the Mets offered free, fixed route, mobility and connection service from 6:15 AM until 6:15 PM.

If you missed out on today’s free rides, it’s happening again Sunday, September 3RD.

Routes include: Howell to Mary, Stringtown to First, Lincoln Avenue, Covert to Riverside and East Connection bus routes.

Comments

comments