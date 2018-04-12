Free Kidney Health Screening Set for Evansville

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana. The organization is gearing up for its free Kidney Health Screening in Evansville on Saturday April 21st from 8AM-11AM.

It’s at Memorial Baptist Church on Canal Street.

One in three American adults are at risk for kidney disease. People who are diabetic or hypertensive or have these diseases run in their family are high risk.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.

To register, call 317-722-5640 or email michelev@kidneyindiana.org.

